RHP Wily Peralta struggled Sunday, when he took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five over five-plus innings as the Brewers fell 5-1 to the Mets. Peralta enjoyed just one 1-2-3 inning against the Mets, who nicked him for a run apiece in the first and third before scoring three times in the fourth. Prior to Sunday, Peralta produced four straight quality starts, a stretch in which he compiled a 2.42 ERA. He is now 1-5 with a 4.32 ERA in eight starts this season.

RHP Mike Fiers will look to build off his longest start of the season when he takes the mound for the Brewers on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Fiers didn’t factor into the decision last Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings in the Brewers’ 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. It was the first time Fiers pitched more than six innings since last Sept. 17, as well as the fourth time this season he allowed two earned runs or fewer and the third straight start in which he struck out at least seven. Fiers has never faced the Tigers.

RF Ryan Braun once again drove in the Brewers’ only run Sunday, when his RBI single scored SS Luis Sardinas from second base in the sixth inning of a 5-1 loss to the Mets. Braun’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly Saturday accounted for Milwaukee’s run in a 14-1 loss. Braun had five RBIs in the three-game series for the Brewers, who scored just nine runs.

CF Carlos Gomez dodged serious injury when he was hit in the left earflap by a pitch from Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard.