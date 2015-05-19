RHP Mike Fiers checked Detroit on six hits and two runs Monday. “Mike did a nice job,” manager Craig Counsell said. “They do a good job of fouling off pitches. Of extending the at-bat. But he did a good job of getting his outs.” Fiers didn’t get the decision but his outing made it possible for RHP Jeremy Jeffress to come on in relief and pick up his first victory of the season. He walked one and struck out three in his 5 2/3 innings.

2B Scooter Gennett was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.

RHP Jimmy Nelson will be facing Detroit for the first time if he starts Tuesday night as scheduled. Nelson is looking to snap a four-game personal losing streak covering his last six starts. Nelson won his first start of the season but his ERA since then is 5.05.

RHP Corey Knebel, former first-round draft choice of the Tigers, has joined Milwaukee. He replaces 2B Scooter Gennett on the roster. Knebel was traded to Texas last year as part of Detroit’s deal for RHP Joakim Soria and the Rangers sent him to Milwaukee this year. “This American League series with the DH, there will be less moves to make in games,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We felt an extra pitcher was more valuable than the extra position player.”

RHP Jonathan Broxton turned in a solid relief inning Monday night to protect the win for RHP Jeremy Jeffress. “Our bullpen guys were really good,” manager Craig Counsell said. “JJ (Jeffress) and Broxton had their best stuff of the year, lights-out stuff.” Broxton allowed a single and a walk but a double play helped him out of the eighth inning.

CF Carlos Gomez started in center field Monday night for the Brewers despite getting hit in the head with a 97 mph fastball on Sunday. “I spoke with him on the plane coming to Detroit,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I felt pretty good that he’d be okay.” Gomez was removed from Sunday’s game but passed the concussion protocols. “It’s scary,” said Counsell, who was hit in the face and suffered a broken jaw as a player. “It’s not pretty. It’s a reminder that this is a dangerous game.” Gomez hit a home run as the first batter in the game. Gomez hit a leadoff home run in the game, then in the seventh ground a sharp single up the middle with two out in the seventh to drive in the winning run.

2B Hector Gomez was manager Craig Counsell’s choice to start at second base in place of 2B Scooter Gennett, optioned to the minors on Monday. “It’s not going to be any one guy,” Counsell said of who will play second now. “There’s no pre-set guy who’s going to get the bulk of the playing time.” Gomez took a .215 batting average into the game. The other possibility to play second is UT Elian Herrera, who was at third on Monday.