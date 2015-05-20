RHP Jimmy Nelson checked Detroit on just three hits over eight innings Tuesday night. “The first three or four innings, I was really struggling with my command,” said Nelson, who got 14 of his 24 outs via a ground ball (including one double play). “As the game went on, I went more to my two-seam sinker. Ground balls. That’s what you’ve got to do when you’ve got a defense like ours. I was just trying to get them out early and get us back in the dugout.” A total of 14 of his 24 outs came via a ground ball. Nelson walked four, struck out five and hit one.

SS Luis Sardinas is making a good impression as he subs for disabled SS Jean Segura. Sardinas sparkled in the field Tuesday night and chipped in offensively with a single plus a triple. “In four games he’s been an exciting player,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He kind of made some plays that opened your eyes.” Sardinas is hitting .429 in his four games with the Brewers.

RHP Kyle Lohse is scheduled to pitch against Detroit on Wednesday night for the first time since June 21, 2012, when he worked for the St. Louis Cardinals. He did not get a decision in that start but lifetime Lohse is 7-6 against the Tigers with a 5.66 ERA in 21 games. He has pitched in relief against Detroit just once.

1B Adam Lind returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after pinch-hitting Monday night in the eighth inning. He entered the game in a 2-for-24 slump and went 2-for-3. Lind hit a home run, the second of three in a row for Milwaukee in the six-run third, and singled in the ninth.

DH Ryan Braun got a turn as Milwaukee’s designated hitter Tuesday night and one of his outfield teammates will get a shot Wednesday. Braun had a three-run home run plus a double and scored twice. His ninth home run came on a fastball that RHP Anibal Sanchez didn’t get quite far enough outside.

CF Carlos Gomez triggered a six-run third inning Tuesday night with a nifty two-out squeeze bunt he beat out for an RBI single. Gomez keyed Milwaukee’s 3-2 win Monday night with a solo home run and a game-winning RBI single. He went 3-for-5 and is now 5-for-10 in two games in Detroit.

2B Hector Gomez drew his second straight start at second base Tuesday, with manager Craig Counsell still saying the position is a day-to-day thing. The nominal starter, 2B Scooter Gennett, was optioned to the minors Monday. “Hector and (Elian) Herrera both show extra-base hit potential,” Counsell said. “Elian is a switch-hitter and that’s a big plus. Hector is a good defender.” Gomez doubled, the first hit of the Brewers’ six-run third inning.