2B Elian Herrera got his first start at second since 2B Scooter Gennett was optioned to the minors earlier in the week. Herrera, who played third base Monday, played well defensively and had an RBI single in the seventh Wednesday night. He can play several positions and manager Craig Counsell can move him around in the lineup.

RHP Kyle Lohse pitched tough when he had to Wednesday night, allowing two runs on seven hits plus two walks in his six innings of work. “I thought he pitched a good game,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Kyle got in some jams, and made some great pitches to get out of them.” He stranded five runners.

RHP Jonathan Broxton took the loss, squaring his record at 1-1, after giving up three hits plus a walk after two were out in the eighth inning. Detroit beat Milwaukee, 5-2, on a three-run triple by 3B Nick Castellanos in the eighth. “I felt like his stuff was where it should be,” manager Craig Counsell said, “but I felt they earned the win on their at-bats.” Broxton was taken out after giving up the triple.

RHP Matt Garza is coming off an outing in which he gave up a career-high 10 runs. He is facing an Atlanta team that defeated him in his only decision against it in two starts. Garza has yet to beat the Braves in his career, going 0-3 with a 4.76 ERA in five starts.

RHP Jeremy Jeffress had a good series against Detroit. The hard-throwing right-hander worked a scoreless inning Wednesday night. Combined with Monday night’s effort, Jeffress had 2 1/3 innings pitched with just one hit allowed and five strikeouts.

DH Ryan Braun served as the Brewers’ designated hitter Wednesday for the second game in a row. “I thought it was good time to do it,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Ryan’s been in there (the outfield) every day.” Braun hit his second home run in as many games and 10th of the season, leading off the fourth inning.