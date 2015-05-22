LHP Will Smith was ejected for having a foreign substance on his right forearm Thursday. Smith hit the only batter he faced. He was ejected prior to the next at-bat when umpires checked him after a complaint from Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez. Smith could face a suspension for the violation.

RHP Wily Peralta (1-5, 4.32 ERA) faces the Braves on Friday coming off a 5-1 loss to the Mets. Peralta allowed five runs on nine hits and three walks in five innings. Opponents are batting .310 against Peralta. He is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in three career starts against the Braves and is 0-1 in his only start at Turner Field.

RHP Jim Henderson, who was activated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 13, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Colorado Springs on Thursday. He missed the start of the season due to right shoulder inflammation, and he is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in six appearances (one start) in Triple-A this year.

C Juan Centeno got his fourth start of the season, but he wasn’t able to produce any offense. He went 0-for-2 and drew a walk in the eighth inning. The Braves stole one base against Centeno.

RHP Matt Garza (2-6) dropped to 0-4 against the Braves. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits and two walks. It was a nice bounce-back from his last start, when he allowed 10 runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Mets. Garza has lost his last three starts, his longest streak since dropping four straight in 2013.

RF Ryan Braun moved into third place on Milwaukee’s all-time RBI list with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Braun, who has 791 RBIs, surpassed Hall of Famer Paul Molitor. He is 153 RBIs short of Cecil Cooper.

LF Gerardo Parra, who went 1-for-4 Thursday, is batting .350 (7-for-20) in seven games on the current trip. However, Parra ran the Brewers out of a potential rally when he was thrown out at second base while trying to advance on a fly ball.