LHP Will Smith received an eight game suspension after being ejected from Thursday’s game for having a foreign substance on his right forearm. He will remain on the active roster while he appeals the suspension.

RHP Wily Peralta was not involved in the decision on Friday night. He allowed no runs on one hit through four innings when he left the game with tightness in his left side. Peralta fell awkwardly off the mound after delivering a pitch in the fourth, but finished the inning. He continued his mastery of Atlanta; Peralta has allowed only three earned runs in 22 innings (1.22 ERA).

C Martin Maldonado, who did not play on Thursday, returned and picked up his second hit over his last 20 at-bats. Maldonado also walked twice and scored two runs.

RHP Mike Fiers (1-4, 4.75) will make his ninth start on Saturday. He received no decision in his last appearance against the Tigers, when hit pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Fiers has never faced Atlanta, but grew up rooting for the Braves when he grew up in Florida.

LF Khris Davis ended a 1-for-19 streak with a double, his 10th, on Friday. He was 1-for-5 with two strikeouts. Davis is 2-for-21 on the current road trip.

RHP Michael Blazek got his first career hit, a double, and his first RBI. Blazek (4-1) pitched a career-high three innings and earned the win in relief of the injured Wily Peralta.

RF Ryan Braun upped his batting average to .273 after going 3-for-3 with two doubles and his 11th home run on Friday. Braun is hitting .358 over his last 16 games. He was hitting .222 on May 5. He has driven in 10 runs in the last four games and is batting .385 with five homers and 15 RBIs on the current road trip.