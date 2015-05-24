LHP Will Smith, appealing an eight-game suspension handed out after he was ejected for an illegal substance on his arm Thursday, struck out three and allowed just one hit over 1 2/3 innings against the Braves on Saturday. He is 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA in 20 relief appearances.

RHP Wily Peralta, who came out of Friday’s game against the Braves after four innings because of a sore left side, said he felt “a little better” Saturday. He will play catch Sunday and hopes to be able to make his next start Wednesday against San Francisco. “I‘m optimistic,” manager Craig Counsell said. Peralta allowed just one hit in his shortened outing as the Brewers won 11-0.

RHP Jimmy Nelson will try to build off his last outing in Detroit when he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Sunday. He snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory against the Tigers, working eight innings and allowing just three hits and a run. Nelson, who is 2-4 with a 3.73 ERA in eight starts, struck out five, walked four and hit a batter. He has never faced the Braves.

RF Ryan Braun, who had an RBI single Saturday against the Braves, has driven in 11 runs over the past five games and has 16 RBIs in the Brewers’ nine-game trip. Since April 28, he leads the majors with 30 RBIs and ranks second with 10 home runs. Braun is 11-for-30 on the trip, which concludes Sunday.