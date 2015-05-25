LHP Will Smith, appealing an eight-game suspension handed out after he was ejected for an illegal substance on his arm Thursday, had his second straight solid relief appearance against the Braves on Sunday. He allowed a hit, but struck out two in the eighth inning. Smith fanned out three and allowed a hit over 1 2/3 innings on Saturday. He is 1-0 with a 2.5 ERA in 21 relief appearances, striking out 23 in 15 1/3 innings.

RHP Wily Peralta, who came out of Friday’s game after four innings, still had some soreness in his left side on Sunday, but will try to throw a side session on Monday. If he can‘t, the Brewers will have to find another starter for Wednesday’s game against San Francisco. Peralta, who is 1-5 with a 4.00 ERA in nine starts, allowed just one hit in his shortened outing as the Brewers won 11-0.

RHP Jimmy Nelson fell to 2-5 with a 2-1 loss to the Braves on Sunday despite a 3.67 ERA. He allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings, both runs by Atlanta coming in the sixth inning. Nelson, who struggled with his command, struck out four, but walked five (one intentional.) He did have one of the Brewers’ three hits, though. Nelson snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory at Detroit in his previous start, working eight innings and allowing just three hits and a run.

RHP Kyle Lohse takes two consecutive quality starts into his outing against San Francisco in Milwaukee on Monday. He is 3-3 with a 4.70 ERA in seven career games against Giants, who roughed him up in a 15-5 loss in San Francisco last August. Lohse is 3-4 with a 5.53 ERA in nine starts this season.