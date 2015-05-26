RHP David Goforth will be recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Goforth appeared in 16 games for the Sky Sox, posting an 0-2 record and a 3.43 ERA this season. The Brewers’ seventh-round pick in the 2011 draft has never pitched in the majors before.

RHP Wily Peralta was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with a strained left oblique muscle.

SS Jean Segura (broken right pinky) underwent an X-ray on May 25 and expects to come off the disabled list Friday, May 29.

LF Khris Davis hit two home runs Monday -- his first multi-home run game since Aug. 23, 2014 -- and reached four times in the Brewers’ 8-4 loss to the Giants. Davis has reached safely in four of his last five games. He entered play Monday batting .202 (13-for-63) in 20 games during the month of May.

RF Ryan Braun hit his 12th home run of the season in the fifth inning Monday, a two-run shot that traveled 474 feet -- the longest by a right-handed batter in the history of Miller Park. Braun has four home runs in his last seven games and 11 since April 28, tying him with Washington’s Bryce Harper for the most in baseball during that stretch.

C Jonathan Lucroy underwent an X-ray on his broken right toe that showed significant healing. He’ll remain in Milwaukee for the next few days, catching bullpen sessions and working on drills before beginning a short rehab assignment this weekend. If all goes well, Lucroy expects to return to the Brewers when they open a road trip June 1 at St. Louis.