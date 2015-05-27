FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2015 / 9:19 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP David Goforth joined the Brewers on Tuesday after he was recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was 0-2 with a 3.43 ERA in 16 relief appearances. Milwaukee’s seventh-round selection in the 2011 draft, Goforth spent five years in the Brewers’ system, posting an 26-26 record, a 3.96 ERA and 34 saves in 151 appearances, including 46 starts.

RHP Mike Fiers will move up one spot in the Brewers’ rotation and start Wednesday, taking the place of RHP Wily Peralta, who went on the disabled list Monday. Fiers will start on short rest for the first time in his career. He last started Sunday against Atlanta and threw only five innings. He is 1-4 with a 4.63 ERA this season.

SS Jean Segura will not go on a minor league rehab assignment, manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday. Segura will be reinstated from the disabled Friday barring any setbacks the rest of the week. He has been out since breaking his right pinky finger May 14.

RHP Michael Blazek was considered a candidate to fill in for injured RHP Wily Peralta but will remain in the bullpen for the time being, manager Craig Counsell said. Blazek, who pitched a scoreless inning Tuesday, has not allowed a run in 15 of his 19 appearances this season. Overall, Blazek is 4-1 with a 1.52 ERA.

C Jonathan Lucroy took part in running drills before Tuesday’s game, and he will begin a rehab assignment Thursday with high Class A Brevard County. If all goes well, Lucroy is expected to return to the Brewers when they open a 10-game road trip Monday in St. Louis. Lucroy has been out since April 21 due to a fractured left big toe.

