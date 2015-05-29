RHP Rob Wooten, who was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on May 8, was outrighted to the minor league club Thursday. Wooten appeared in four games for the Brewers earlier this season and allowed eight earned runs on five hits and six walks in six innings. He is 2-0 with a 6.94 ERA in 10 appearances for Colorado Springs.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 1-for-3 Thursday in his first rehab game for Class A Brevard County. Lucroy, out since April 21 due to a fractured left big toe, hopes to rejoin the Brewers next week.