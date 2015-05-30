FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 30, 2015 / 11:37 PM / in 2 years

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Tyler Wagner will start next week in place of Wily Peralta, who went on the disabled list May 25. He will be in Milwaukee Saturday and formally added to the active roster Sunday morning. Wagner was 5-1 with a 2.01 ERA in nine starts for Double-A Biloxi this season.

RHP Brandon Kintzler was placed on the 15-day disabled list with tendonitis in his left knee, a move that came not long after the team had announced that Kintzler was designated for assignment to make room for SS Jean Segura’s return.

SS Jean Segura was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and was in the starting lineup, batting sixth and playing shortstop.

RHP Rob Wooten was out-righted Thursday, removing him from the Brewers’ 40-man roster. Wooten had appeared in four games for Milwaukee but has spent most of the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he has a 6.94 ERA in 10 appearances.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.