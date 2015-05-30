RHP Tyler Wagner will start next week in place of Wily Peralta, who went on the disabled list May 25. He will be in Milwaukee Saturday and formally added to the active roster Sunday morning. Wagner was 5-1 with a 2.01 ERA in nine starts for Double-A Biloxi this season.

RHP Brandon Kintzler was placed on the 15-day disabled list with tendonitis in his left knee, a move that came not long after the team had announced that Kintzler was designated for assignment to make room for SS Jean Segura’s return.

SS Jean Segura was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and was in the starting lineup, batting sixth and playing shortstop.

RHP Rob Wooten was out-righted Thursday, removing him from the Brewers’ 40-man roster. Wooten had appeared in four games for Milwaukee but has spent most of the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he has a 6.94 ERA in 10 appearances.