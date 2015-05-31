LHP Will Smith pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Brewers on Saturday and allowed just one baserunner on an error by 3B Aramis Ramirez. Smith lowered his season ERA to 2.04. He struck out three batters while walking none, and now has a 3.86 K/BB ratio. Smith has been particularly dominant against right-handed hitters this season, who are hitting just .086 (3-for-35) against him.

RHP Johnny Hellweg (Tommy John surgery) will join Class A Advanced Brevard County next week, assistant GM Gord Ash said. Hellweg was been rehabbing at the Brewers’ spring training facility in Phoenix.

LF Khris Davis left Saturday’s game after the first inning when he took an awkward swing striking out against Diamondbacks starter Jeremy Hellickson. The injury was originally designated as right knee soreness, but Davis was reported to have a torn meniscus in his right knee that will require surgery on Tuesday. Gerardo Parra will be the Brewers’ everyday left fielder until Davis returns.

RHP Michael Blazek pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Brewers on Saturday, lowering his season ERA to 1.27. Blazek struck out one batter while walking none, and now has a 2.6 K/BB ratio this year. Through 28 1/3 IP this season, Blazek is allowing less than one baserunner per inning with a 0.92 WHIP.

RHP Kyle Lohse pitched just 3 1/3 innings Saturday, surrendering seven runs and 11 hits, and saw his ERA balloon to 6.50 for the season. Lohse gave up two home runs, both to Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt, and has allowed 13 homers in 11 starts this year. In his first two seasons with Milwaukee, he went 24-19 with a 3.44 ERA.

C Jonathan Lucroy (fractured right toe) was scheduled to start a third consecutive game Saturday as he continues a rehab assignment at Class A Advanced Bravard County.