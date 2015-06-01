RHP Tyler Wagner was formally added to the Brewers’ 25-man roster Sunday morning and made his major league debut. He lasted 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk with a pair of strikeouts. The Brewers’ fourth-round selection in the 2012 draft, Wagner was 29-19 with a 3.10 ERA in four minor league seasons, including 5-1 with a 2.01 ERA in nine 2015 starts for Double-A Biloxi. He was optioned back to Biloxi after the game.

RHP Tyler Cravy will join the team Monday after his contract is selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs. Milwaukee’s 17th round pick in the 2009 draft, Cravy is 33-26 in 130 games, including 60 starts, over seven seasons in the organization. He’s made nine starts this season for Colorado Springs and is 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA.

C Martin Maldonado had four hits Sunday, including two doubles and a walk-off home run in the 17th inning. He will return to a backup role beginning Monday, when Jonathan Lucroy is expected to return from the disabled list. Since Lucroy was injured on April 21, Maldonado has started 32 of Milwaukee’s 36 games and hit .189 (22-for-111) with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

RHP Mike Fiers will start Monday when the Brewers open a three-game series at St. Louis. RHP Matt Garza was originally scheduled to start that game but instead threw five innings of relief Sunday in the Brewers’ 17-inning victory over Arizona. Fiers’ last start came on short rest and the Brewers called up RHP Tyler Wagner to start Sunday, with the intent of giving Garza and Fiers and extra day before their next turns in the rotation. Now, Fiers will be starting on his usual rest.

SS Jean Segura collected a season-high four hits including his second double in the last three games. He has at least one hit in all three games since he came off the 15-day disabled list Friday and went 16-for-58 (.286) in the month of May with two doubles, two triples, a home run and six RBIs.

LF Khris Davis was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday and will undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee later this week. How long he’ll be unavailable won’t be determined until after the procedure.

C Juan Centeno grounded out in his only plate appearance Sunday, pinch-hitting for the pitcher in the 10th inning. Centeno is expected to be optioned back to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday to make room for C Jonathan Lucroy to return to the roster. Since being called up on April 21, Centeno appeared 10 games for the Brewers -- including five starts -- but had just one hit in 21 at-bats while striking out seven times.

RHP Matt Garza threw five scoreless innings of relief to earn his first victory since April 29. It was the fourth career relief appearance for Garza and his first since July 7, 2010, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays. He’s 1-1 with a 0.68 ERA as a reliever. Garza was slated to start Monday in St. Louis, but will be replaced by RHP Mike Fiers.

1B Adam Lind was scratched from the starting lineup Sunday because of back problems and will also sit Monday against Cardinals left-hander Jamie Garcia, manager Craig Counsell said. Lind appeared as a pinch-hitter Sunday and grounded out in his only at-bat.