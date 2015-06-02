RHP Tyler Wagner was optioned to Double-A Biloxi after Sunday’s 17-inning, 7-6 win over Arizona. Wagner started that game but wasn’t able to make it out of the fourth inning, getting touched for nine hits and five runs over 3 2/3 innings. Wagner could make it back to the majors before the season is over and could get another chance to start unless Milwaukee somehow makes it back into postseason contention.

RHP Tyler Cravy received his first major league call-up Sunday night, as his contract was selected from Triple-A Colorado Springs. After Monday night’s game, manager Craig Counsell said that Cravy would start Tuesday night. Cravy was 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA in nine starts and 49 innings at Colorado Springs, limiting opponents to a .234 batting average. He was a 2014 Southern League All-Star for Double-A Huntsville.

RHP Mike Fiers won for just the second time this year with six shutout innings, lowering his career ERA against St. Louis to 1.45 in 43 1/3 innings. Fiers fanned six while allowing just four hits and walking two. He was shaky in the first but cruised for most of the next five innings, retiring 12 of 13 hitters at one stretch. His fastball moved late in the zone, producing a spate of harmless outs in the air.

C Juan Centeno was optioned to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox

C Juan Centeno was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for the return of C Jonathan Lucroy from the disabled list. Centeno was overmatched offensively, going just 1-for-21 in 10 games and fanning seven times. He also didn’t make a positive impact defensively, as Brewers pitchers posted a 7.83 ERA in his 46 innings behind the plate.

1B Adam Lind (back) sat out a second consecutive start Monday, although the fact that St. Louis started LHP Jaime Garcia had something to do with it. Lind appeared as a pinch hitter in the ninth, singling to center and leaving for a pinch runner. He could return to the lineup Tuesday night when the Cardinals throw RHP Lance Lynn.

C Jonathan Lucroy was activated off the 15-day disabled list Monday, and he batted second and went 0-for-4. Lucroy missed 38 games after breaking his left big toe when struck by a foul ball in an April 20 loss to Cincinnati. The All-Star rehabbed for four games at Class A Brevard County from Thursday through Sunday, batting .250 and knocking in a run.