RHP Tyler Cravy’s first MLB outing can be judged a success, despite a 1-0 loss to St. Louis. Cravy gave the Brewers seven innings of four-hit baseball, giving up just a run with two walks and six strikeouts. Cravy induced three double-play balls with a sinker around 90 mph and displayed better control than anticipated, as he’d walked 22 in 49 innings at Triple-A Colorado Springs.

SS Hernan Perez was claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Perez was out of options with the Tigers and the club hoped to get him through waivers so that he could play in the minor leagues. Perez had just two hits in 33 at-bats with 11 strikeouts this season.

INF Hernan Perez was claimed off waivers Tuesday from Detroit and added to the roster. Perez batted just .061 in 22 games with the Tigers, stealing a base. In 133 games last year at Triple-A Toledo, Perez hit .287 with six homers, 53 RBIs and 21 steals. He made the last two outs of Detroit’s ALDS loss to Baltimore, hitting into a series-ending double play.

INF Elian Herrera was designated for assignment by the Brewers Tuesday. The switch-hitting Herrera hit .212-4-15 in 99 at-bats this year, collecting three homers in 27 at-bats as a right-hander. The club can trade, release or send Herrera to one of its minor league affiliates after 10 days, or waive him in a week.

OF Khris Davis is expected to miss four to six weeks after having arthroscopic right knee surgery Tuesday.

RHP Jimmy Nelson gets the start Wednesday when Milwaukee closes its three-game series in St. Louis. Nelson pitched six innings Friday night in a no-decision against Arizona, allowing seven hits and four runs with no walks and eight strikeouts. He was rocked in three games last year against the Cardinals, going 0-3 with a 10.24 ERA as he allowed 11 runs over 9 2/3 innings.

1B Adam Lind (back) returned to the lineup Tuesday night after not starting the past two games, batting fourth and going 1-for-4 with a single. Lind was injured Saturday and was restricted to pinch-hitting duty Sunday and Monday night. Lind singled Monday night in the ninth inning but didn’t appear to run well to first and was lifted for a pinch-runner.