Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
June 6, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SS Jean Segura went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the first. It was his first career leadoff homer and Segura has now hit safely in a season-high eight straight games.

RHP Kyle Lohse allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings of work, getting a no decision. For Lohse, it was his third consecutive outing allowing five runs or more.

DH Adam Lind had a season-high three hits and six RBIs, finishing a triple short of the cycle. It was the fourth time in his career Lind had at least six RBIs and was two short of his career high of eight. Lind has seven career homers in 46 games against Minnesota.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. The three hits were a season high for Lucroy, who bumped his batting average up to .206. His second-inning home run was just his third extra-base hit in 16 games this season.

