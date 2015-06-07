RHP Francisco Rodriguez closed out Saturday’s game with a scoreless ninth inning for his 10th save. For Rodriguez, the save was the 358th of his career, tying Troy Percival for ninth on baseball’s all-time list.

RHP Matt Garza picked up a win on Saturday, allowing one run and six hits while striking out three in seven innings to match his longest outing of the season. Garza has now won consecutive starts for the first time since July 5.

RF Ryan Braun went 2-for-4 with a solo home run on Saturday against the Twins. Braun’s homer was his 13th of the season, 12 of which have come against right-handed pitchers.

CF Carlos Gomez went 4-for-4 and also walked Saturday against the Twins. The four-hit game tied a career high and extended his hitting streak to nine games. Gomez is batting .357 during his hitting streak and has hit safely in 30 of his 38 games this season.