#US MLB
June 9, 2015 / 4:52 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Taylor Jungmann will be recalled Tuesday to make a start against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of a three-game series. Jungmann is 2-3 in 11 appearances this season with Triple-A Colorado Springs.

RHP Mike Fiers allowed seven hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings of work Sunday, taking the loss. For Fiers, it was his shortest outing since he went only four innings on April 26 against St. Louis.

SS Jean Segura went 1-for-4 with a single in the fifth inning. The hit extended his hitting streak to 10 games, a season-best for the Brewers. During the streak, Segura is hitting .364 with five extra-base hits and three RBIs.

3B Aramis Ramirez led off the second inning with a single to right field. The hit snapped an 0-for-18 skid at the plate for Ramirez, who entered the game hitting .203.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 2-for-4 and has now hit safely in five consecutive games. Lucroy has multiple hits in four of those games and is hitting .435 with two RBIs over that span.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.