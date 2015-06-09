OF Trent Clark was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Monday night, taken 15th overall from Richland (Texas) High School. The left-handed hitting Clark, 18, batted .552 as a senior this spring with three home runs, 24 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

RHP Taylor Jungmann will make his major league debut Tuesday night when he faces the Pirates in the middle game of a three-game series. Jungmann, 25, will be called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he was 2-3 with a 6.37 ERA in 11 games, including nine starts. While his Pacific Coast League statistics aren’t impressive, the Brewers are encouraged that the right-hander has pitched into the seventh inning in each of his last three starts. He was the Brewers’ first-round draft pick in 2011, selected 12th overall from the University of Texas.

RHP Jimmy Nelson won for just the second time in 11 starts, pitching six innings and combining with three relievers on a five-hit shutout Monday in a 2-0 win at Pittsburgh. He allowed four hits, walked three and struck out seven after giving up a combined 11 runs in 11 innings in his previous two starts.