RHP Taylor Jungmann mowed down the Pirates for seven innings Tuesday, leading the Brewers to a 4-1 win in his major league debut.

RHP Johnny Hellweg was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to high Class A Brevard County. He made his season debut for Brevard County on Tuesday, throwing two scoreless innings. Hellweg underwent Tommy John elbow ligament replacement surgery in April 2013.

INF Hernan Perez started at second base for the fourth time in six games since being claimed from Detroit off waivers, and he went 0-for-3. He is 1-for-13 (.077) since joining the Brewers.

INF Luis Sardinas was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to the Brewers’ 4-1 win at Pittsburgh on Tuesday in order to clear a roster spot from RHP Taylor Jungmann, who was called up from the same club. Sardinas hit .221 in 20 games.

RHP Kyle Lohse (3-6, 6.50 ERA) will start Wednesday night as the Brewers try to sweep the three-game series from the Pirates. Lohse has just three quality starts -- six or more innings, three earned runs or fewer -- in 12 outings this season. Against the Pirates, he is 11-5 with a 4.02 ERA in 25 career games, including 24 starts.