RHP Michael Blazek recorded the final out of the eighth to notch his seventh straight scoreless appearance in relief, a span of 11 2/3 innings. Blazek is tied for the team’s wins lead with four and lowered his ERA to 1.15 on the season.

INF/OF Jason Rogers came off the bench to record a pinch-hit single in the eighth inning that forced Morton out of the game. The rookie utilityman is now batting .278 on the season, following his game Tuesday in which he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

RHP Kyle Lohse gave up two runs in 6 1/3 innings to take the loss Wednesday, his third of the season against the Pirates. Lohse has lost his last four consecutive starts against Pittsburgh dating back to last season, a span in which he’s yielded 20 earned runs in 23 2/3 innings.

3B Aramis Ramirez broke up Pittsburgh right-hander Charlie Morton’s no-hitter with a single in the fifth inning. Ramirez went 1-for-4 and is 5-for-14 (.357) over his last four games.

RF Ryan Braun was removed from the game in the sixth inning with dizziness. Braun said after the game there was fluid found on his ear drum but that he expects to play Thursday.

CF Carlos Gomez was held out of Wednesday’s game with soreness in his groin. He is expected to return to the lineup Thursday in Milwaukee against Washington.