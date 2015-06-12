RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs late Wednesday night, clearing roster space for 2B Scooter Gennett to return to Milwaukee. Goforth was called up May 25, when RHP Wily Peralta went on the disabled list. Goforth made four appearances for the Brewers in his first big-league stint and allowed no runs in 2 1/3 innings.

LHP Will Smith rejoined the Brewers on Thursday after serving a six-game suspension for having an illegal substance on his arm during a game last month in Atlanta. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning and picked up his second victory of the season as Milwaukee rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Nationals.

RHP David Carpenter will look to turn around a tough season with the Nationals after he was acquired from the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for minor league INF Tony Renda. Carpenter, 29, was 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA in 22 games this season for the Yankees, who designated him for assignment June 3. In parts of five major league seasons, Carpenter is 11-11 with a 3.73 ERA in 201 appearances.

2B Scooter Gennett was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday and went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the eighth that drove in the go-ahead run in the Brewers’ 6-5 victory over the Nationals. Gennett was batting .154 when he was sent down May 18 but earned his way back by batting .307 with a .840 OPS in 21 games with Colorado Springs.

CF Carlos Gomez did not play for a second consecutive game Thursday because of a sore groin, but manager Craig Counsell is optimistic that Gomez will return to action as early as Friday. Gomez has played in 41 of Milwaukee’s 61 games this season and is batting .276 with five home runs and 24 RBIs.