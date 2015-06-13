RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique) played catch Friday and is making progress, but manager Craig Counsell said he wasn’t sure when Peralta would be able to begin a rehab assignment.

RHP David Carpenter was added to the Nationals roster and worked a scoreless eighth inning in Washington’s 8-4 loss to the Brewers Friday. Carpenter was acquired Thursday in a trade with the New York Yankees, who designated him for assignment on June 3 after posting a 4.82 ERA in 22 appearances this season.

2B Scooter Gennett had two hits Friday, marking his first multi-hit game of the season. He’s recorded hits in both of his games since returning from Triple-A Colorado Springs, where he went 23-for-79 in 17 games after being demoted May 18, when he was hitting just .154 for Milwaukee.

OF Khris Davis (torn meniscus) began a light throwing program Friday, 10 days after undergoing surgery on his right knee. He said he expects to return on the shorter side of the original 4-6 week timetable.

3B Aramis Ramirez tied his career high with three doubles and drove in five runs for the 16th time in his career as the Brewers beat Washington, 8-4. Ramirez has hits in five of his last six games and now has 11 doubles on the season. He’s 8-for-22 in his last six games.

1B Adam Lind notched his 16th multi-hit game of the season Friday, going 3-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals. In the first two games of the series, Lind is 5-for-8 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs.

CF Carlos Gomez missed his third straight game, sitting out Friday with a sore right hip. Gomez said he was available to pinch-hit if needed, and both he and manager Craig Counsell expect him to return to the starting lineup this weekend.