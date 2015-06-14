SS Jean Segura had two hits Saturday. Since being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list on May 29, Segura has hits in all but two of the 15 games he’s played and is batting .344 (22-for-64) during that stretch. He leads the Brewers with 17 multi-hit games this season.

2B Scooter Gennett had two doubles Saturday, giving him his second multi-hit game of the season. Since returning from a 17-game stint at Triple-A Colorado Springs Friday, Gennett is 5-for-12 with a run, three doubles and two RBIs.

1B Adam Lind singled, walked and scored Saturday. In the first three games of this four-game set with Washington, Lind is 6-for-1 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Over the last 15 games, Lind is batting .384 (20-for-52) with three doubles, two home runs and 14 RBIs, raising his average from .261 to .294.

CF Carlos Gomez returned to the Brewers’ lineup Saturday and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Gomez had missed Milwaukee’s last three games with a sore right hip.