June 16, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Taylor Jungmann will remain in the Brewers’ starting rotation for at least one more turn, manager Craig Counsell said Sunday after Jungmann made his second career start. Jungian battled through five innings, holding the Nationals to only two runs despite giving up seven hits and two walks with two wild pitches and a hit batter. He also struck out five, giving him 10 through his first two career starts.

3B Aramis Ramirez got a day off Sunday, just his second since sitting out six games in early May with a sore back. He’d played in 27 of 28 games since, going 19-for-92 at the plate with four home runs and 13 RBIs.

1B Adam Lind went 0-for-3 Sunday to finish the four-game series with Washington 6-for-14 at the plate. Lind has taken advantage of the hitter-friendly nature of Milwaukee’s Miller Park, where he came into the game Sunday batting .350 with six home runs and 21 RBIs in his first 21 home contests this season.

C Jonathan Lucroy got a day off Sunday, his first since returning from a month-long stint on the disabled list because of a fractured toe. He rejoined the Brewers on June 1 and in 12 games, he’s gone 14-for-52 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. He’s batting .206 overall this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
