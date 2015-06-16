FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 17, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Jean Segura got a day off, his first since returning from the disabled list May 29. Since then, Segura is batting .328 (22-for-67) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs in 16 games. Overall, Segura is batting .285 in 49 games this season.

RHP Kyle Lohse lost his fourth consecutive decision, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in just five innings Monday as the Brewers fell to Kansas City, 8-5. Lohse hasn’t won since throwing eight shutout innings in New York against the Mets on May 15. In six starts since, he is 0-4 with a 7.31 ERA.

OF Carlos Gomez was scratched from the Brewers’ starting lineup prior to batting practice Monday because of tightness in his right leg. Gomez missed three games because of a sore right hip, then went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts Saturday and Sunday, so manager Craig Counsell decided to give Gomez some more time to get back to 100 percent.

C Jonathan Lucroy had two doubles and three RBIs on Monday in the Brewers’ 8-5 loss to Kansas City. Since returning from the disabled list June 1, Lucroy is batting .286 (16-for-56) with a home run and seven RBIs. He has a hit in each of his past three games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.