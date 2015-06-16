SS Jean Segura got a day off, his first since returning from the disabled list May 29. Since then, Segura is batting .328 (22-for-67) with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs in 16 games. Overall, Segura is batting .285 in 49 games this season.

RHP Kyle Lohse lost his fourth consecutive decision, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in just five innings Monday as the Brewers fell to Kansas City, 8-5. Lohse hasn’t won since throwing eight shutout innings in New York against the Mets on May 15. In six starts since, he is 0-4 with a 7.31 ERA.

OF Carlos Gomez was scratched from the Brewers’ starting lineup prior to batting practice Monday because of tightness in his right leg. Gomez missed three games because of a sore right hip, then went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts Saturday and Sunday, so manager Craig Counsell decided to give Gomez some more time to get back to 100 percent.

C Jonathan Lucroy had two doubles and three RBIs on Monday in the Brewers’ 8-5 loss to Kansas City. Since returning from the disabled list June 1, Lucroy is batting .286 (16-for-56) with a home run and seven RBIs. He has a hit in each of his past three games.