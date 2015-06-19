LF Shane Peterson not only had a hit and scored a run, but came up with two defensive gems. He made a spectacular catch of Lorenzo Cain’s scorcher to end the second with a runner on base. He also threw out Alex Gordon at the plate trying to score from second on Salvador Perez’s single to end the third. “They both saved some runs,” Peterson said. “I‘m just trying to play good defense and keep them from scoring.” Manager Craig Counsell lauded his defense. “Peterson was incredible,” he said. “He made an incredible catch, and threw a guy out at the plate. He’s got a highlight reel in three weeks here playing defense.”

RHP Jimmy Nelson yielded a career-worst 11 hits in five innings in the loss Thursday to the Royals. That’s one more than he allowed in his previous start against the Nationals. In his past two starts, both losses, Nelson has surrendered 10 runs and 21 hits in 10 innings, while walking five and striking out three. “I‘m discouraged because we lost,” Nelson said. “I don’t care how many hits I give up as long as we win. It’s hard to think about anything good right now after a loss.”

LHP Wei-Chung Wang, designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday, was outrighted to Class A Brevard County on Thursday. The 23-year-old spent much of the 2014 season on Milwaukee’s big-league roster after being selected in the Rule 5 draft, but he struggled in making the jump from rookie ball to the majors and was tagged for 21 earned runs in 17 1/3 innings spanning 14 appearances. He was assigned to Brevard County this season, where he went 4-2 with a 5.93 ERA in 12 starts.

RF Ryan Braun is hitless in his past 14 at-bats and went 1-for-15 in the four-game series against the Royals. That tumbled his batting average to .249, although he still tops the team with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and 106 total bases.

CF Carlos Gomez, who is battling right leg injuries, did not play Thursday, the third time in four games he missed. Gomez had two hits as the designated hitter Wednesday. “I just didn’t think he was running that well yesterday during the game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The injury is not moving forward; it’s just the same. I think we’ve got to get back to a level where we’re over this. Until he is at the point where he can play at that level, I think we’ve got to be cautious.” Counsell acknowledged Gomez could be a candidate for the disabled list. “Obviously we’d like to avoid (the DL),” Counsell said. “We’d like him to make progress and get over the hump with it, but it is a possibility.”