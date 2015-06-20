RHP Taylor Jungmann flared a single to right in the fifth for his first major league hit. He threw 31 straight fastballs to begin the game before throwing a curveball to LHP Jorge De La Rosa in the third as he finished going through the order the first time. Jungmann, who made his third career start, has spent the bulk of the season at Triple-A Colorado Springs so he knows all about pitching in dry conditions at altitude. He said, “It’s tough to throw a breaking ball here, so if it was working, we weren’t going to change it a whole lot. The second time around the order, we had to start mixing it up a little bit. They were taking some good hacks the second time around.” Jungmann got his second win in his third career start.

LF Shane Peterson drew a bases-loaded walk in the third. He has had two career plate appearances with the bases loaded and walked in both. He went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI, tying a career high with three hits set two days ago in Kansas City. Peterson also extended his hitting streak to a career-high five games and is 9-for-18 (.500) in that stretch.

RF Ryan Braun was 0-for-14 and 1-for-23 when he came up in the first and hit a two-run homer off LHP Jorge De La Rosa. Braun is 11-for-16 (.688) with four homers against De La Rosa. Braun also stole his eighth base of the season, the second time this year he has homered and stolen a base in the same game. The other time was May 25 against San Francisco.

CF Carlos Gomez, who was not in the lineup for the sixth time in nine games, finally felt better about his ailing right hip after making progress during some agility drills and sprinting before the game. Gomez said, “Before, it was the same, but today I ran and it was a big step. Today was the first day it felt better.” Manager Craig Counsell said Gomez remains day-to-day and might sit this entire weekend series with the Rockies, at the end of which the Brewers likely would have to make a decision whether to put Gomez on the disabled list. Counsell said, “He went and ran today a little harder and felt pretty good doing it, so it’s a positive step. We probably needs one more positive step, but it’s a good sign.”