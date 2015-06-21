RHP Wily Peralta (strained left oblique) is playing from longer distances, manager Craig Counsell said. Peralta was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 25, retroactive to May 23. Counsell said, “He’s probably a little behind. He’s not (throwing) on a mound yet, so we’re a little ways away. Hopefully maybe late next week we get him on the mound.”

OF Khris Davis (right knee) is going to start swinging in the next couple days, manager Craig Counsell said. Davis was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 31 and underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Since he injured the knee swinging, Counsell said, “that was kind of the last thing we were going to do with him (in rebab). He’s doing great. He’s making progress and has probably gone a little faster than we thought. He’s still a little bit a ways (from returning), but it’s going faster than we thought.”

RHP Kyle Lohse gave up four hits and three runs in six innings and was lifted for a pinch hitter after throwing 76 pitches, 53 strikes, including first-pitch strikes to 15 of 23 batters. He had allowed five runs in five innings in his previous start and came into this game having allowed five or more runs in four of his past five outings. Manager Craig Counsell said of Lohse’s outing against the Rockies, “He can definitely gain some confidence from it because he pitched well. National League game, otherwise he’s probably throwing a complete game today the way he’s pitching.” Lohse, who made some successful adjustments with the position of his hands after his last start, said, “It’s frustrating losing a ballgame, but I try to look at the positive. And I found a lot personally out of that outing today.”

1B Adam Lind snapped an 0-for-14 streak with a homer in the sixth. It was the 10th homer of the season for Lind, who had one hit in his past 21 at-bats at the time he connected on Chad Bettis’ first-pitch changeup. Lind needs eight hits to reach 1,000 in his career. He’s 7-for-13 against the Rockies this season with two homers and three RBIs.