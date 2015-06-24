FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 25, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Mike Fiers did not earn a decision Tuesday despite throwing six strong innings. He struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 4.39 after holding the Mets to two runs. Fiers notched his fifth quality start of the season; he is 3-1 with a 2.39 ERA in those contests.

1B Adam Lind collected two hits Tuesday and contributed to two of Milwaukee’s three runs against the Mets. He is batting .328 (39-for-119) this season at Miller Park with six home runs and 22 RBIs. He stands five hits shy of 1,000 for his career.

CF Carlos Gomez returned to the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday after missing nine of the previous 12 games with a sore right hip. Gomez went 1-for-2 and scored the go-ahead run in Milwaukee’s 3-2 victory over the Mets. Despite his sporadic playing time of late, he has recorded hits in three consecutive games, five of his last six and 14 of his last 16 while batting .333 in 12 June games.

OF Gerardo Parra singled and scored Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Parra has at least one hit in seven of his past eight contest and is batting .317 (26-for-82) in 21 games this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.