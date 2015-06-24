RHP Mike Fiers did not earn a decision Tuesday despite throwing six strong innings. He struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 4.39 after holding the Mets to two runs. Fiers notched his fifth quality start of the season; he is 3-1 with a 2.39 ERA in those contests.

1B Adam Lind collected two hits Tuesday and contributed to two of Milwaukee’s three runs against the Mets. He is batting .328 (39-for-119) this season at Miller Park with six home runs and 22 RBIs. He stands five hits shy of 1,000 for his career.

CF Carlos Gomez returned to the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday after missing nine of the previous 12 games with a sore right hip. Gomez went 1-for-2 and scored the go-ahead run in Milwaukee’s 3-2 victory over the Mets. Despite his sporadic playing time of late, he has recorded hits in three consecutive games, five of his last six and 14 of his last 16 while batting .333 in 12 June games.

OF Gerardo Parra singled and scored Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Parra has at least one hit in seven of his past eight contest and is batting .317 (26-for-82) in 21 games this month.