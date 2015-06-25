RHP Francisco Rodriguez earned his second save in as many days and 15th of the season Wednesday, working around a two-out double in Milwaukee’s 4-1 victory over the Mets. Rodriguez has not allowed a run in 24 of his 27 appearances this season, including his past 10 in a row.

1B Adam Lind had two hits Wednesday, including an RBI double, and he is now batting .336 (41-for-122) this season at Miller Park. Lind, acquired during the offseason from the Blue Jays, has hit six of his 10 home runs and driven in 23 of his 36 runs at home this season.

CF Carlos Gomez extended his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single Wednesday. Gomez, who missed nine of 12 games with a sore hip before returning to action Tuesday, has at least one hit in six of his past seven and 15 of his past 17 games. He is batting .327 (17-for-52) in 13 June contests.

OF Gerardo Parra extended his hitting streak to six games with a leadoff double in the first inning. Parra has at least one hit in eight of his past nine games and has a .314 batting average (27-for-86) this month.

C Jonathan Lucroy had two hits and scored Wednesday in Milwaukee’s 4-1 victory over the Mets. Since coming off the disabled list June 1, Lucroy is batting .282 (24-for-85). He has 10 multi-hit games this season.