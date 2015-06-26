LHP Will Smith allowed an inherited runner to score but worked out of a bases loaded jam Thursday and has now made 14 consecutive appearances without an earned run. He’s struck out 18 with just three walks during that stretch, which spans 14 1/3 innings.

RHP Taylor Jungmann threw five shutout innings but didn’t take a decision in his fourth career start. Since being called up to Milwaukee from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 9, the Brewers’ first-round pick in the 2011 draft is 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA. In two career starts at Miller Park, he’s allowed just two earned runs in 10 innings of work.

INF Hernan Perez doubled in the fourth off Mets’ right-hander Jacob deGrom, snapping deGrom’s no-hit bid and extending his own hitting streak to six games, matching a career high. Perez is batting .429 (9-for-21) during the streak with five doubles and two RBIs and is batting .308 since being claimed off waivers by the Brewers on June 2. He was 2-for-33 in 22 games for the Tigers before being designated for assignment.

C Jonathan Lucroy threw out two Mets runners trying to steal Thursday. He has stymied 11 of 21 stolen base attempts this season, including six of his last 12.