#US MLB
June 27, 2015 / 9:34 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Khris Davis continues to show progress as he works his way back from a knee injury. Davis took batting practice and ran the bases Friday afternoon and could start a minor league rehab assignment in the “next calendar week,” according to manager Craig Counsell.

RHP Kyle Lohse earned a victory for the first time since May 15, going six innings in a 10-4 victory over the Twins Friday. The victory was Lohse’s first ever against Minnesota, where he spent the first 5 1/2 seasons of his career. He’s now beaten every active MLB team, one of just 14 players in baseball history to do so.

1B Adam Lind had two hits Friday to extend his hitting streak to six games. Lind has benefitted from hitting at Miller Park, where he now has a .341 average (44-for-129) with six home runs and 23 RBIs. In 22 games this month, Lind is batting .321. His fourth-inning single marked the 1,000th hit of his career.

OF Gerardo Parra hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning, a leadoff shot off right-hander Trevor May. Parra has hit six leadoff home runs in his career. He finished the day 2-for-5 to improve to .368 lifetime against the Twins.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
