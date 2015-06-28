RHP Matt Garza was charged with four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Twins. In his last three starts, Garza is 0-3 with an 8.50 ERA. He has allowed five home runs in those games, including two more Saturday, and has 16 in 15 starts this season.

RF Ryan Braun was not in the starting lineup Saturday, a scheduled day off according to manager Craig Counsell, but collected a pinch RBI single in the seventh against Twins RHP Kyle Gibson. Braun is batting .353 (6-for-17) in his career as a pinch hitter with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

CF Carlos Gomez doubled and scored Saturday and is batting .311 (19-for-61) in 16 games in June. Gomez had at least one hit in 13 of those 16 games. Gomez is batting .429 this season (18-for-42) with runners in scoring position.

C Jonathan Lucroy threw out two more runners attempting to steal Saturday. Lucroy has caught 13-of-21 baserunners this season. Lucroy has a .220 average this season and was 0-for-3 Saturday but he came into the game batting .269 (25-for-193) with five doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs in 23 games since coming off the disabled list on June 1.