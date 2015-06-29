LHP Will Smith worked around a two-out walk to post a scoreless eighth inning Sunday and went on to earn his fourth victory of the season. Smith has not allowed a run since May 23, a span of 15 appearances and 15 1/3 innings of work. He’s struck out 20 while allowing only four walks during that stretch.

RHP Wily Peralta (strained oblique) has yet to throw off a mound, manager Craig Counsell said June 28.

RHP Mike Fiers recorded his sixth quality start of the season Sunday, going seven innings while holding the Twins to a run on four hits with four strikeouts. He’s held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his 16 start starts this season.

RF Ryan Braun hit his team-leading 15th home run of the season Sunday, a two-run shot off Casey Fien that broke a 1-1 tie. Braun has hits in six of his last seven games and has driven in at least one run in four of his last five and three in a row.

OF Gerardo Parra had a pinch-hit, RBI single in the seventh, tying the game at 1-1. He’s now hitting .538 (7-for-13 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs as a pinch-hitter this season.

C Jonathan Lucroy stopped another stolen-base attempt Sunday. He’s caught 14 of 23 runners attempting to steal on him this season, including nine of the last 18.