RHP Wily Peralta (sore left side) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Monday. “It went well,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Big day for him, for sure.” Peralta, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 25, will throw again on Thursday before Milwaukee formalizes its plan for the right-hander moving forward.

RHP Taylor Jungmann is scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The rookie will be making his fifth major league start and is coming off five scoreless innings in a no-decision against the New York Mets on June 25. The 25-year-old was the 12th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

OF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) will begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday at Class A Wisconsin. “We’re probably looking at five days,” manager Craig Counsell said of Davis’ return to the Brewers. “Not totally in pen but that’s what we’re targeting.” Davis went on the 15-day disabled list May 31 and underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2.

RHP Jimmy Nelson, Monday’s starter, settled in after allowing four runs over his first two innings to finish with five innings of four-run ball in the Brewers’ 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The fourth and the fifth, you started seeing the sinker and a lot of groundballs,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He got us through it. ... When he executes the fastball, he’s going to get groundballs. When it’s up against those left-handers, they got pretty good swings.” Nelson is 5-8 on the season with a 4.48 ERA.

3B Aramis Ramirez delivered a timely go-ahead two-run double as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning Monday to lead the Brewers past the Phillies for their fifth win in the last seven games. The veteran Ramirez, who has hit .300-plus in seven big league seasons, is batting .217.