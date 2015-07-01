RHP Taylor Jungmann picked up a no-decision in his fifth career start, getting bailed out of a loss when the Brewers scored two in the eighth to rally for a 4-3 win over Philadelphia. The 12th overall pick in 2011, Jungmann gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings, including a solo home run in the sixth inning that put his team behind.

2B Hernan Perez picked up his second career triple on Tuesday night against the Phillies. The 24-year-old infielder went 2-for-3, raising his average to .367 (18-of-49) since joining the franchise. “He’s been good, I think he’s made some nice adjustments at the plate and he’s earning playing time,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

SS Hernan Perez made his first start at shortstop for Milwaukee as SS Jean Segura received the day off.

RHP Kyle Lohse (4-9, 6.28), Wednesday’s starter at Philadelphia, is coming off his first win in a nine-start span, a 10-4 win over Minnesota in a game in which he went six innings, giving up four runs -- all earned -- on six hits. This will be his 16th career game against the Phillies, whom he played for in 2007; he’s 5-5 with a 3.23 ERA in his previous 15 appearances, all starts.

RP Francisco Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth against Philadelphia on Tuesday to pick up the save, his 17th of the season. That’s the 22nd consecutive successful save attempt for Rodriguez dating back to Sept. 10, 2014.

RF Ryan Braun continued his stellar hitting against Philadelphia, going 4-of-5 in the Brewers’ win on Tuesday night, scoring two runs. In his last 29 games against the Phillies since Sept. 5, 2010, he’s hitting .461 (53-of-115) with a .496 OBP and .817 SLG percent. “He struggled a little bit the last road trip, but it’s only a matter of time with him where he gets it going,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

C Jonathan Lucroy was rested in favor of C Martin Maldonado. Lucroy had started eight games the last eight days entering Wednesday.