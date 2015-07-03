2B Scooter Gennett went 3-for-5 with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored in the Brewers’ 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. “When a guy like Scooter gets going, it’s what makes your lineup deep and tough to get through those nine hitters,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He was at the top of the lineup (Wednesday) and it’s just another guy who can do damage and add to the attack.” Gennett boosted his average to .224.

SS Hernan Perez made his first start at shortstop for the Brewers in Wednesday night’s 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He went 0-for-5 but is scorching at the plate. “I was trying to pick a day on the road trip for Jean (Segura) to have a day off,” manager Craig Counsell said pregame. “And it’s also an option to see Hernan. He’s swinging the bat so well, you want to keep him in the lineup, so it worked out well. He’s earning playing time the way he’s playing.” Perez is hitting .425 (17-for-40) over his last 15 games.

OF Khris Davis (torn meniscus in right knee) began a rehab assignment on Wednesday at Low Class A Wisconsin and went 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter. “We’re probably looking at five days,” manager Craig Counsell said June 29 of Davis’ return to the Brewers. “Not totally in pen but that’s what we’re targeting.” Davis went on the 15-day disabled list May 31 and underwent arthroscopic surgery June 2.

RHP Kyle Lohse, Wednesday’s starter, did enough with a healthy lead, throwing 6 1/3 innings of four-run ball in the Brewers’ 9-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. He minimized damage, working around nine hits and two walks, while going 3-for-4 at the plate. “I scored twice and it’s always fun to help out and feel like a ballplayer,” Lohse said, “and I felt like I threw the ball pretty well.” He improved to 5-9 with a 6.24 ERA.

RHP Matt Garza is scheduled to start Thursday night against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Garza has struggled of late, going 0-3 in his last three starts with an 8.50 ERA, becoming the second-quickest pitcher to 10 losses. However, he’s fared well against the Phillies in his career, as he’s 2-2 with a 1.86 ERA in seven starts.