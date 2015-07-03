RHP Mike Fiers (3-7, 4.14 ERA) gets the nod Friday to open up a series with Cincinnati coming off his best start of the season: seven innings of one-run ball against Minnesota in a no-decision during a 5-3 Brewers win. Fiers has given up no more than three earned runs in nine of his past 10 starts, a stretch in which he is 2-3 with a 3.45 ERA.

RHP Matt Garza got a no-decision Thursday after his bullpen blew a three-run lead in the seventh inning against the Phillies in a game Milwaukee won 8-7 in 11 innings. Garza, who was looking for his first win since June 6, pitched six innings, giving up four runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and a walk. “It was just one inning where it got away from him,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He came back and had a really good sixth inning, but he had worked hard to get through that six innings, even though he didn’t throw a ton of pitches.”

1B Adam Lind went 2-for-6 on Thursday night with two RBIs, and he hit the game-winning single in the top of the 11th inning of an 8-7 victory over Philadelphia. He is hitting .295, the highest his average has been since it was the same number on May 19. His average was as low as .261 a few weeks after that but has been over .270 ever since.

C Jonathan Lucroy went 3-for-6 in the Brewers’ win over Philadelphia on Thursday night, pacing a Milwaukee offense that picked up 16 hits one night after going for a season-high 18. Lucroy scored two runs and raised his average to .245, the highest it has been all season. He is batting .309 (22-for-71) since June 12, a span of 18 games.