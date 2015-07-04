RHP David Goforth was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday after posting a 2.48 ERA in 25 games. It’s his second stint this season with Milwaukee. He’ll help solidify an overworked Brewers bullpen. “We just took the best guys, who were throwing the best,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We needed to protect ourselves.”

RHP Tyler Cravy was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday after going 7-5 with a 3.79 ERA in 14 starts with 66 strikeouts and 26 walks in 70 innings. It’s Cravy’s second stint this season with the Brewers. In his most recent start, Cravy allowed just three hits in 7 2/3 innings. He pitched two scoreless innings in the Brewers’ 12-1 win at Cincinnati on Friday night. “We just took the best guys, who were throwing the best,” said manager Craig Counsell. “We needed to protect ourselves.”

RHP Mike Fiers was in control throughout Friday night’s outing in Cincinnati, allowing just three hits in seven innings. He walked two and fanned two over 113 pitches to earn his first career victory at Great American Ball Park in five appearances. “My changeup was really good today,” Fiers said. “My changeups were big because later in the game they started zoning in on the fastball and trying to jump me.”

RHP Corey Knebel was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday, mostly to protect his innings and replace him with a fresh arm in an overworked Brewers bullpen. “He pitched two days in a row and he was (warming up Thursday) ready to go in,” manager Craig Counsell said. “This is his first season of going after it. He’s exceeded our expectations health-wise.”

INF/OF Jason Rogers was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday after hitting .236 in 51 games with two homers, three doubles, and seven RBIs. He was mired in an 0-for-10 skid before being sent to the minors.

CF Carlos Gomez hit his first career grand slam off Cincinnati right-hander Carlos Contreras. It was Gomez’s sixth homer this season. “The at-bat before that I hit a good line drive through the middle so I wanted to follow that approach,” said Gomez, who drove in five runs. “He threw me a changeup. I didn’t hit it that good but it went out.”

C Jonathan Lucroy hasn’t homered since June 5, but he believes the power will come when his swing is right. On Friday night, Lucroy showed signs of doing just that, going 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and three runs. His most impressive plate appearance was a 10-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk in the seventh.