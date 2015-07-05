FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch
July 5, 2015 / 9:28 PM / 2 years ago

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Wily Peralta threw his third side session on Saturday. The next step is for him to face hitters, which won’t occur until the Brewers return home on July 6. Peralta is on the disabled list with a strained oblique. He likely will require a minor-league rehab stint. “It’s going to be a build-up phase, for sure,” manager Craig Counsell said. Peralta is 1-5 with a 9.00 in five starts.

LF Khris Davis has batted .111 with two RBIs in three rehab appearances for Class A Wisconsin. But the reports on him are positive.

RHP Jimmy Nelson allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday in the Brewers’ win over the Reds. His only two mistakes resulted in two solo homers by Marlon Byrd in the second and Ivan De Jesus Jr. leading off the fifth. “I tried to stay locked in, but I got out of rhythm,” said Nelson, who went five innings in his previous start. “My job’s to go deep in games. I‘m pretty fed up with it. I should’ve executed my pitches better.”

CF Carlos Gomez left Saturday’s game after being struck on the hand by Reds right-hander Josh Smith in the fifth inning.

