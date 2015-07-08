RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for OF Khris Davis on the Brewers’ roster. Goforth pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings over four appearances for Milwaukee. He didn’t get into a game in his latest major league stint, which lasted four days.

RHP Tyler Cravy will make his second career start Tuesday, in place of RHP Matt Garza, who was placed on the disabled list Monday. Cravy has made one start this season, allowing a run on four hits while striking out six over seven innings against the Cardinals June 2 in his major league debut.

OF Khris Davis (knee surgery) went 0-for-2 with a walk July 6 in a rehab approach with Class A Wisconsin. He’s expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list and rejoin the Brewers July 7, manager Craig Counsell said.

OF Khris Davis, who underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery on June 2, was activated from the disabled list and started Tuesday.

RHP Corey Knebel was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs Monday, replacing starter Matt Garza, who went on the 15-day disabled list. Knebel had been sent down July 3, and has a 2.95 ERA in 21 1/3 innings with the Brewers this season.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez is headed to the All-Star Game for the second consecutive season and the sixth time in his career. He was added to the National League roster Monday after going 0-2 with a 1.45 ERA in 31 appearances this season. Rodriguez has converted all 18 of his save opportunities in 2015 -- 23 in a row dating back to last season -- and has not allowed a run in 27 of his 31 appearances this season.

RHP Matt Garza was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday with tendonitis in his right shoulder.

OF Gerardo Parra will get the bulk of starts in left for the time being, even with the return of OF Khris Davis from the disabled list. Before Tuesday’s game, Parra was batting .338 since April 25, the third-best mark in the National League during that stretch. He also had six consecutive multi-hit games.