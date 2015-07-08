RHP David Goforth was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for OF Khris Davis on the Brewers’ roster. Goforth pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings over four appearances for Milwaukee. He didn’t get into a game in his latest major league stint, which lasted four days.

RHP Tyler Cravy was effective in his second major league start, but dropped to 0-2 on the season after allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings of work Tuesday. Cravy got the start in place of Matt Garza, who went on the 15-day disabled list Monday. With an off-day scheduled for Thursday, Cravy’s next turn wouldn’t come until after the All-Star break, leaving him uncertain whether or not he will remain with the Brewers once the second half starts.

OF Khris Davis, who underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery on June 2, was activated from the disabled list and started Tuesday.

OF Khris Davis was back in the Brewers’ lineup for the first time since suffering a knee injury May 30. He went 1-for-3 with a walk against the Braves, but will likely serve more of a reserve role in favor of Gerardo Parra, manager Craig Counsell said.

1B Adam Lind went 2-for-3 with a home run Tuesday. Lind has safely reached base in 18 straight games and is batting .371 (23-for-62) with 12 runs, four doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs and 12 walks since June 18. He’s now hitting .343 (49-for-143) at Miller Park this season.

OF Gerardo Parra will get the bulk of starts in left for the time being, even with the return of OF Khris Davis from the disabled list. Before Tuesday’s game, Parra was batting .338 since April 25, the third-best mark in the National League during that stretch. He also had six consecutive multi-hit games.

C Jonathan Lucroy returned to the Brewers’ lineup Tuesday after getting a day off Monday against Atlanta. Lucroy hit his second home run of the year in the top of the first inning; it was his first home run since June 5 at Minnesota.