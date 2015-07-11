SS Jean Segura went 3-for-4 with a run. Segura has hit safely in seven of his last eight games. He is batting .469 with three RBIs and five runs since July 2.

INF Scooter Gennett went 2-for-3 with a run. Gennett and SS Jean Segura, the Brewers’ No. 7 and No. 8 hitters, produced five of the club’s seven hits against the Dodgers.

RHP Jimmy Nelson (6-9) suffered a tough loss, allowing three runs (none earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks in seven innings. “That’s as good as he’s pitched this year, for sure,” Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. “I thought he was excellent. He was in total control. He did a real nice job. It’s a shame.” Nelson no-hit the Dodgers until the sixth, when Pederson and 2B Howie Kendrick reached on base hits with one out in the sixth inning. However, the Dodgers were unable to score as Nelson retired 1B Adrian Gonzalez with a fly out to left to end the inning. However, the Dodgers scored an inning later. An error by 3B Hernan Perez, who replaced Aramis Ramirez for defensive purposes before the start of the inning, allowed LF Alex Guerrero to reach with two outs. After a single and stolen base by SS Jimmy Rollins, Ethier delivered a two-run single to knot the score.