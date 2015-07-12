RHP Wily Peralta allowed a run and two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 2 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Class A Wisconsin on Saturday. Peralta, who has been on the disabled list since May 25 with a left oblique strain, will make at least two more rehab starts before returning to Milwaukee.

RHP Taylor Jungmann threw a three-hitter in Milwaukee’s 7-1 rout of the Dodgers on Saturday night. Jungmann (4-1), who induced the Dodgers to hit into three double plays, retired 11 in a row before serving up a leadoff double to catcher Yasmani Grandal, who was 2-for-3, in the eighth inning. A sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Enrique Hernandez that scored Grandal was the only run Jungmann allowed. Jungmann struck out a career-high seven and walked two on 100 pitches (62 strikes). “Obviously, it’s a big game for me,” said Jungmann, who lowered his ERA to 2.15 in just his seventh major league start. “I think it’s my first professonal complete game at any level. I don’t look too much in to it, though. It’s just another game. Giving the team an opportunity to win the game is all I‘m trying to do. I was happy with the outing.” So was Brewers manager Craig Counsell. “Complete games are rare today,” Counsell said. “That’s a good performance. To be that efficient with your pitches, that means you’re really breezing through the lineup.”

CF Carlos Gomez drove in a season-high five runs Saturday against the Dodgers. Gomez went 2-for-4 with two doubles. He has hit safely in five straight games.

OF Gerardo Parra was 3-for-5 with a home run and double, falling a triple shy of the cycle on Saturday. Parra is batting .425 with four homers, three doubles and eight RBIs in July.