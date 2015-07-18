FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
July 19, 2015

Milwaukee Brewers - PlayerWatch

RHP Wily Peralta (oblique) will make one more start at Double-A Biloxi before rejoining the Brewers at the very end of this month or in early August, manager Craig Counsell said on July 17.

RHP Mike Fiers struck out seven over seven innings to win his second consecutive decision. Over his last five starts, Fiers is 2-0 with a 2.18 ERA and has 24 strikeouts to 12 walks in 33 innings of work during that stretch.

OF Shane Peterson drove in a run Friday with a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning. Peterson is 4-for-10 as a pinch hitter this season and has a four-game hitting streak.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez worked a scoreless ninth inning to record his 20th save in as many chances this season. He’s converted 25 opportunities in a row, dating back to last season, giving him the third-longest active streak in baseball. Rodriguez’s last blown save came on Aug. 27. 2014 at San Diego.

RHP Matt Garza (shoulder fatigue) will return to the Brewers’ rotation Tuesday, July 21, manager Craig Counsell said. Garza has been sidelined since July 6.

OF Gerardo Parra had two doubles and drove in a pair of runs Friday in the Brewers’ 4-1 victory over the Pirates. During the month of July, Parra is batting .422 (19-for-45) with 12 runs, five doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs.

