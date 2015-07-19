2B Scooter Gennett’s RBI single on Saturday extended his hitting streak to four games. He’s batting .378 in July with nine runs, four doubles, a triple and eight RBIs. Since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 11, Gennett is batting .320 (32-for-100). He was hitting .154 when he was sent down to the minors on May 18.

RHP Jimmy Nelson struck out eight batters and worked into the seventh inning on Saturday night to win for the fourth time in five starts. Nelson came into the game 3-1 with a 2.81 ERA in his last four starts. He also drove in the first two runs of his career with a two-run single in the second.

RHP Francisco Rodriguez posted his 21st save of the season on Saturday, working a scoreless ninth inning in Milwaukee’s 8-5 victory over Pittsburgh. Rodriguez has not blown a save chance this year and covered 26 in a row dating to last season. He has not allowed a run in 30 of his 34 appearances this season and has struck out 38 in 34 innings.

C Jonathan Lucroy hit his third home run of the season on Friday, a two-run shot in the fourth inning against Pirates RHP Vance Worley. Since coming off the disabled list on June 1, Lucroy is batting .268 (41-for-153). He also made his second start of the season at first base.