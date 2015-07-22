RHP Wily Peralta (left oblique strain) made his third minor league rehab start Wednesday, allowing one run in five innings for Double-A Biloxi. He will be re-evaluated before the Brewers decide whether to bring him back to Milwaukee or give him one more minor league appearance.

SS Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to seven games with a three-hit effort Tuesday. Segura also hit his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning off Cleveland RHP Danny Salazar. The home run was Segura’s first since June 5, and it snapped his streak of 38 consecutive singles. Segura is batting .429 (24-for-56) in 14 July games.

2B Scooter Gennett went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is batting .367 (18-for-49) in July with nine runs, four doubles, a triple and nine RBIs. Since being brought back from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 11, Gennett has a .317 average.

RHP Matt Garza, reinstated from the 15-day disabled list to make his first start since July 2, threw six shutout innings against Cleveland and struck out four to earn his first victory since June 6. It was the second time this season Garza held an opponent scoreless and just the ninth time in 18 appearances that he allowed four earned runs or fewer. Garza was sidelined due to right shoulder tendinitis.

CF Carlos Gomez matched a career high Tuesday by drawing three walks. He has eight free passes in his past four games, and he set a career high by walking at least once in four consecutive games. Gomez added an RBI single in the seventh; he leads the NL in July with 16 RBIs.