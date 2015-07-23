2B Scooter Gennett matched his career high Wednesday with three hits, including his eighth double of the season, extending his hitting streak to six games. Gennett is batting .396 with five doubles, a triple and nine RBIs in July, and he has a .333 average since being recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on June 11.

RHP Kyle Lohse lost for the 11th time this season Wednesday, when he gave up five runs on 10 hits and three walks in a 7-5 loss to Cleveland. He allowed two home runs, increasing his team-leading total for 23 for the season, which puts him one off the pace set by National League leader Kyle Kendrick of Colorado. In his last 12 starts, the 36-year-old is 2-7 with a 6.12 ERA.

3B Aramis Ramirez, who had two hits Wednesday, has hits in six of his past seven games. The 37-year-old, who previously announced plans to retire after the season, has enhanced his trade value by batting .352 (19-for-54) with two doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs and six walks since July 1.

1B Adam Lind hit his 16th home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the first inning off Cleveland RHP Cody Anderson -- and finished the day with four hits and four RBIs as the Brewers fell 7-5. Lind has 26 multi-hit games this season and is batting .335 (54-for-161) with nine home runs, 13 doubles and 33 RBIs at Miller Park.